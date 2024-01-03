en English
Business

Pat Pomeroy Retires After 23 Years at Helm of Greater Mauldin Chamber

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Pat Pomeroy Retires After 23 Years at Helm of Greater Mauldin Chamber

After an illustrious 23-year tenure, Pat Pomeroy retired from her role as the president and CEO of the Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce at the end of 2023. Her leadership witnessed remarkable growth, with the Chamber expanding from a modest 60 businesses to a robust 375, mirroring the development of Mauldin and its neighboring districts, Greenville and Simpsonville.

Hands-on and Collaborative Approach

Pomeroy’s style was hands-on and cooperative. She took the initiative to introduce herself to city hall and local businesses from the inception of her role. She collaborated closely with city officials and business proprietors to bolster the local business community. Pomeroy was a firm advocate for the importance of proper licensing and permits for new businesses.

Confidence and Commitment

She set a positive tone for chamber members with her confidence and commitment to satisfaction. She even offered refunds if members were not content with the chamber’s services, though no one ever availed of this offer. Pomeroy’s tenure was not without its challenges, yet she continued to navigate through significant events like the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic while sustaining strong leadership and maintaining healthy board relations.

Optimistic about Mauldin’s Future

As Mauldin continues to evolve, particularly with the BridgeWay Station project, Pomeroy remains optimistic about the city’s future. She may continue to contribute to the chamber’s success as a consultant during the transition to new leadership, ensuring her legacy of growth and collaboration continues to influence the chamber.

Business United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

