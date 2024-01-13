Pastor Turns Plower: Chris Battle’s Fight Against Food Insecurity

Chris Battle, once a familiar figure at the pulpit of Tabernacle Baptist Church in East Knoxville, Tennessee, has made an extraordinary shift from preaching sermons to plowing fields. This radical change was driven by Battle’s desire to tackle the pressing problem of food insecurity in his community, a neighborhood starved of a grocery store and burdened by a food desert. Battle realized the residents’ limited access to fresh, affordable food was fueling high rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

From the Pulpit to the Plow

In 2018, Battle’s pastoral instincts led him to convert church land into a bountiful garden, generously distributing the produce to those in need. His initiative quickly garnered support from a diverse group of locals, including those who did not attend church. Emboldened by the potential to marry his ministry with community service, Battle exchanged his pastoral robes for gardening gloves within a year, birthing BattleField Farm & Gardens.

Unlikely Congregation in the Fields

Battle’s vision didn’t stop with the farm. He spearheaded the establishment of a Sunday farmers market and began delivering over a ton of produce weekly from food banks to public housing residents. Now, multiple community gardens under his oversight provide locales for residents to cultivate their own food. His informal Sunday services at BattleField Farm & Gardens, weather permitting, have attracted an eclectic crowd of atheists, LGBTQ+ members, and believers of various faiths, all united in the shared experience of growing and enjoying fresh produce.

A Broader Trend: Pastoring Okras and People

Battle’s evolution from pastor to food activist mirrors a nationwide trend of dwindling church attendance, as reported by Gallup, falling from 70 percent in 2000 to around 50 percent at present. Battle, however, has found immense satisfaction in his new role, going as far as to humorously comment on the comparative simplicity of ‘pastoring okra’ versus people. His story serves as a testament to the power of grassroots initiatives in addressing community needs and building bridges across diverse groups.