Pastor John P. Kee’s Matriarch, Mrs. Lizzie Shannon Kee, Passes Away at 97

In the quiet dawn of January 2nd, 2024, Mrs. Lizzie Shannon Kee, the matriarch of the Kee family, departed this world at the age of 97. The news, filled with poignant grief and fond remembrances, was delivered by her son, Pastor John P. Kee, on social media on behalf of their close-knit family. The message carried an undercurrent of deep faith in Jesus Christ and a heartfelt gratitude for the life of their mother.

A Life Well Lived

As the family faced the loss of their cherished matriarch, they took a moment to acknowledge the love and compassion offered to Mrs. Kee during her final years. A woman of beauty, Mrs. Kee lived a life marked by an unwavering zest for learning and a full enjoyment of life. Her family asked that she be remembered not for her age or her illness, but for her indomitable spirit and the joy she brought into their lives.

The Kee Family’s Request

In their moment of bereavement, the Kee family requested prayers from all who knew and loved Mrs. Kee. The quiet strength they displayed in their announcement was a testament to their faith and the unshakeable bond they shared with their matriarch. The family, currently in mourning, sought solace in the memories of Mrs. Kee and the love that she had given them over the years.

Condolences from The Light 103.9

The Light 103.9, a beacon in the community, extended their condolences and prayers to Pastor Kee and his family. Their message served as a reminder of the collective sorrow shared by those who knew Mrs. Kee and the profound impact she had made during her time on earth. The world said goodbye to a remarkable woman, and her legacy continues through the lives she has touched.