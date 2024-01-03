en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Pastor John P. Kee’s Matriarch, Mrs. Lizzie Shannon Kee, Passes Away at 97

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
Pastor John P. Kee’s Matriarch, Mrs. Lizzie Shannon Kee, Passes Away at 97

In the quiet dawn of January 2nd, 2024, Mrs. Lizzie Shannon Kee, the matriarch of the Kee family, departed this world at the age of 97. The news, filled with poignant grief and fond remembrances, was delivered by her son, Pastor John P. Kee, on social media on behalf of their close-knit family. The message carried an undercurrent of deep faith in Jesus Christ and a heartfelt gratitude for the life of their mother.

A Life Well Lived

As the family faced the loss of their cherished matriarch, they took a moment to acknowledge the love and compassion offered to Mrs. Kee during her final years. A woman of beauty, Mrs. Kee lived a life marked by an unwavering zest for learning and a full enjoyment of life. Her family asked that she be remembered not for her age or her illness, but for her indomitable spirit and the joy she brought into their lives.

The Kee Family’s Request

In their moment of bereavement, the Kee family requested prayers from all who knew and loved Mrs. Kee. The quiet strength they displayed in their announcement was a testament to their faith and the unshakeable bond they shared with their matriarch. The family, currently in mourning, sought solace in the memories of Mrs. Kee and the love that she had given them over the years.

Condolences from The Light 103.9

The Light 103.9, a beacon in the community, extended their condolences and prayers to Pastor Kee and his family. Their message served as a reminder of the collective sorrow shared by those who knew Mrs. Kee and the profound impact she had made during her time on earth. The world said goodbye to a remarkable woman, and her legacy continues through the lives she has touched.

0
Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
1 hour ago
Exeter-West Greenwich Mourns Loss of Beloved Educator, Carin Corcoran
The Exeter-West Greenwich (EWG) community is in mourning following the sudden loss of one of their most dedicated educators. Carin Corcoran, a cherished teacher at Wawaloam Elementary School, passed away during the holiday break, leaving a profound void in the hearts of the many she influenced. A Pillar of the Community EWG Superintendent, James Erinakes,
Exeter-West Greenwich Mourns Loss of Beloved Educator, Carin Corcoran
In Memory of Aaron Wiegand: A Beacon of Public Service
2 hours ago
In Memory of Aaron Wiegand: A Beacon of Public Service
Swanzey Community Mourns Unexpected Death of Steve Kopcha Jr. at 55
3 hours ago
Swanzey Community Mourns Unexpected Death of Steve Kopcha Jr. at 55
James 'Jimmy' Boutin: The Life and Legacy of a WWII Hero and Community Stalwart
1 hour ago
James 'Jimmy' Boutin: The Life and Legacy of a WWII Hero and Community Stalwart
Silverfort Matriarch Patricia's Legacy Lives On: A Life Well-Lived
2 hours ago
Silverfort Matriarch Patricia's Legacy Lives On: A Life Well-Lived
SMC and Senior Citizens Forum Mourn Loss of Former Employee Ab Khaliq Reshi
2 hours ago
SMC and Senior Citizens Forum Mourn Loss of Former Employee Ab Khaliq Reshi
Latest Headlines
World News
Richmond Boys Basketball Team Remains Undefeated, Sets High Hopes for the Season
16 seconds
Richmond Boys Basketball Team Remains Undefeated, Sets High Hopes for the Season
Sindh High Court Issues Notices over Contempt of Court Application
25 seconds
Sindh High Court Issues Notices over Contempt of Court Application
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
42 seconds
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
WWE Ratings Soar with The Rock's Surprise Appearance: What's Next for WWE?
2 mins
WWE Ratings Soar with The Rock's Surprise Appearance: What's Next for WWE?
Max Verstappen Downplays Rivalry with Perez, Praises Norris and Piastri, and Looks Forward to 2024 Season
2 mins
Max Verstappen Downplays Rivalry with Perez, Praises Norris and Piastri, and Looks Forward to 2024 Season
Whoopi Goldberg Endorses Chris Christie Over Trump on The View
2 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Endorses Chris Christie Over Trump on The View
Broadway Star Aaron Lazar Opens Up About ALS Battle
2 mins
Broadway Star Aaron Lazar Opens Up About ALS Battle
Texas's High Employee Burnout Rate: A Deep Dive
2 mins
Texas's High Employee Burnout Rate: A Deep Dive
Why You're Waking Up at 4 A.M.: Unveiling the Mystery
2 mins
Why You're Waking Up at 4 A.M.: Unveiling the Mystery
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
54 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app