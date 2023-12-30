Pastor Advocates for Faith Goals in New Year’s Resolutions

As the curtain falls on 2023 and the world stands at the precipice of a new year, Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington, calls upon individuals to imbibe faith-based objectives in their New Year’s resolutions. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Bradley stressed the significance of commencing the journey of setting new goals from the foundation of God’s love.

Faith Goals: Moving Beyond Good Intentions

Bradley highlighted a stark reality: While people often draft resolutions with virtuous intentions—like committing to regular exercise, minimizing screen time, or becoming regular church attendees—it’s all too common for these resolutions to crumble, unable to transition from mere intentions to consistent actions. To combat this, Bradley proposed a two-pronged approach: crafting specific resolutions and enlisting the support of friends and family members for accountability, thereby boosting the chances of these resolutions bearing fruit.

The Pillars of a Successful Spiritual Journey

The Pastor underscored prayer, the Holy Spirit, worship, the Bible, and Jesus as potent tools that can empower individuals to surmount obstacles such as sin, procrastination, and rationalization. He contended that a strategy steeped in prayer and the involvement of others for accountability can catalyze significant breakthroughs, leading to a profounder relationship with God.

Reliance on God’s Strength: The Ultimate Resolution

One of Bradley’s key messages was encouraging believers to lean on God’s strength rather than their own. He drew upon the biblical verse 2 Corinthians 5:17 to remind believers that through Jesus, they are reborn and given a fresh start. This message seems particularly apt as we stand on the brink of a new year—a time synonymous with fresh starts and new beginnings.