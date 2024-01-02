en English
Passion Project: Christy Eichinger’s Restoration of Historic Echo Valley Farm

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Passion Project: Christy Eichinger’s Restoration of Historic Echo Valley Farm

Christy Eichinger, once a stay-at-home mom, found herself captivated by a new endeavor after her children grew up and left the nest. She found her new passion in the careful restoration of Echo Valley Farm, a historic property nestled in Newtown Square, dating back to 1708. Echo Valley Farm was not just an ordinary property; it harbored a rich history within its thick stone walls, beamed ceilings, and hidden elements like grown-over stone steps and a hidden closet with old horse yokes.

A New Lease of Life

The 11,000-plus square feet of the farm’s living space was meticulously brought back to life by Eichinger. The former granary was restored and transformed into the main house, and the barn was converted into a recreational space that breathed life into the property. The cozy cottages, which were once milk and hay houses, added to the charm and warmth of Echo Valley Farm.

A Cherished Sanctuary

However, the farm was not just a testament to Eichinger’s restoration skills, it also became a cherished gathering place for her friends and family. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world was grappling with uncertainty and fear, Echo Valley Farm served as a sanctuary. Eichinger’s adult children and their partners found solace and comfort in their childhood home. The farm, with its in-ground pool, fire pit, and the barn, became a haven, hosting a baby shower, witnessing the beginnings of a new family, and even serving as the venue for a wedding.

On to the Next Adventure

With her children now relocated to southern cities, Eichinger is eyeing a new property to pour her passion into. Echo Valley Farm, the testament of her dedication and love, has been listed for sale by John Bolaris at Keller Williams Philadelphia carrying a price tag of $2.1 million.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

