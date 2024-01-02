en English
Aviation

Passenger Restrained with Duct Tape on Flight: A Call for Comprehensive Protocols

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
Passenger Restrained with Duct Tape on Flight: A Call for Comprehensive Protocols

In a disconcerting incident on a commercial flight, a man was restrained by crew members and fellow travelers using duct tape. The episode unfolded during a flight from Brazil to Miami, operated by American Airlines. The passenger, whose erratic behavior caused alarm among those onboard, began to scream and resist, leading to his unconventional restraint. The situation was so severe that it forced the crew and passengers to deviate from standard protocol, using duct tape to secure the man to his seat.

The Unfolding of the Event

The incident began with the man causing a significant disturbance on the flight. His erratic behavior escalated to the point where he was shouting for help and resisting attempts to calm him down. The commotion reached a fever pitch when the man was heard shouting ‘They’re killing me!’ a cry that further incited the tense atmosphere on the flight. As the situation spiraled, the crew, assisted by some passengers, took the drastic step of using duct tape to restrain the man.

Similar Instances

This is not an isolated incident in the airline industry. In a separate episode, Qantas staff had to restrain a disruptive passenger on a flight from Bali to Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport. The passenger was filmed screaming and making inappropriate advances towards a flight attendant. Passengers and crew members held the man down until the plane landed, and the Australian Federal Police questioned him upon arrival.

Implications and Investigation

The use of duct tape to restrain a passenger is not standard protocol and underlines the severity of the situation. It brings to focus the need for airlines to have comprehensive strategies and protocols to handle such incidents. The details of what prompted the man’s behavior, whether he had any underlying conditions, or external stressors contributing to his outburst were not immediately clear. The incident will likely spark an investigation by the airline and aviation authorities to understand the circumstances that led to the decision to restrain the passenger in such a manner. The actions taken by the crew and passengers will also be evaluated.

Aviation Security United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

