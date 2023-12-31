en English
Travel & Tourism

Passenger Records Wheelchair Damage During Flight: A Call for Better Handling of Mobility Devices

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:01 am EST
Passenger Records Wheelchair Damage During Flight: A Call for Better Handling of Mobility Devices

On September 18, Lydia Arina Barron, a passenger diagnosed with a connective tissue disorder, observed a distressing scene while boarding a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Denver. In an event that would disrupt her daily life and highlight an issue faced by many disabled passengers, Barron watched helplessly as airline personnel mishandled her wheelchair, flipping it upside down onto a conveyor belt.

Impact of the Mishandling

The result of this careless handling was a broken and screw-missing backrest’s folding bracket on her wheelchair upon arrival in Denver. For Barron, an ambulatory wheelchair user, the damage to her wheelchair translated into difficulties in performing her day-to-day activities and additional costs incurred from relying on delivery shopping. Moreover, the wheelchair damage forced her into an uncomfortable seating position, leading to persistent back pain.

Airline’s Response and the Wait for Repair

Southwest Airlines, in response to the incident, stated their commitment to working with customers to resolve such issues. The airline kept in touch with Barron, assisting with her situation. However, the process of repairing the damaged wheelchair took nearly two months. Despite the prolonged repair process, Barron praised Southwest for their response.

Need for Improved Training and Awareness

Barron emphasized the crucial need for better information for disabled passengers about their rights. She also advocated for improved training for airline employees responsible for handling mobility devices. The Department of Transportation echoes this sentiment, supporting the establishment of a disabled passengers’ bill of rights.

Rising Incidents of Mobility Device Damage

USA TODAY has taken up the task of tracking mobility device damage incidents by airlines. A disturbing trend has emerged: the number of such incidents increased from 7,239 in 2021 to 11,389 in 2022. This rise represents about 1.5% of all mobility equipment transported by airlines. The data underlines the urgency of addressing this issue, raising awareness of the frequent mishandling of such equipment, and the significant impact it has on travelers with disabilities.

Travel & Tourism
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

