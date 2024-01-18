Pasadena Celebrates Black History Month with a Tapestry of Events

Black History Month takes on a vibrant hue in Pasadena, as the city lines up a series of programs, events, and activities to celebrate and honor the achievements and contributions of African Americans. Throughout February, the community comes alive with commemorative events that not only pay homage to the past but also foster inclusivity and diversity in the present.

Black History Month: A Tapestry of Events

From historical presentations to arts and cultural performances, the month-long commemoration features a plethora of free events. Highlights include the Black History Breakfast, a presentation on the Civil Rights Movement by Donzaleigh Abernathy, the Annual PCC Young African American Males Conference, and a discourse on the Black Panther Party's health organizing strategies by Norma Stoker Mtume. A praise dance performance by Jai Wright adds an artistic flourish to the proceedings.

Jackie Robinson: A Legend Remembered

Anchoring the celebrations is the 42nd Annual Black History Parade and Festival, which pays tribute to baseball legend, Jackie Robinson. On the occasion of his 105th birthday, the City of Pasadena Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department has organized a public celebration featuring self-guided tours of Jackie Robinson memorabilia, a gathering at the Jackie Robinson statue at the Rose Bowl Stadium, and free guided tours of the stadium and field. The event also promises the presence of Jackie Robinson's family members and light refreshments.

Diversity in Focus

Beyond the festivities, the city's Black History Month observance emphasizes supporting Black-owned businesses, exploring African American influence in Mexico, understanding the role of Black women in WWII, and engaging in cultural and educational workshops. The month concludes with activities like storytelling, genealogy research, assemblage art, and creating freedom quilts - all aimed at promoting inclusivity and diversity within the community.