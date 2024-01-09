en English
Transportation

Partial Reopening of I-70 in Kansas Amid Ongoing Blizzard Cleanup

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
In the wake of a severe blizzard, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has announced the reopening of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 (I-70) at Oakley. However, closures continue to persist on other sections of the interstate due to ongoing cleanup efforts. The westbound lanes between Oakley and Salina remain closed, as do the eastbound lanes from Colby to Exit 205 in Ellsworth County near Wilson.

Persistent Closures and Cleanup Efforts

The persistent closures are largely due to delays in removing stranded vehicles and clearing snow and ice obstructing the interstate. KDOT crews are on the ground, working tirelessly to resolve these issues and reopen roads as soon as it is safe to do so.

Extended Closures in Kansas

Besides I-70, various highways across northwest, southwest, and central Kansas are still under closure. The extent of the blizzard’s impact is manifesting in the widespread shutdown of these major arteries, disrupting traffic and extending the reach of the cleanup efforts.

KDOT’s Warning to Motorists

KDOT has issued a public warning to motorists, reminding them of the dangers and legal penalties associated with driving around road closure barricades or gates. This behavior is not only hazardous but can also lead to citations or fines. The public is encouraged to stay informed about the latest road closures and conditions by visiting the KDOT website at www.kandrive.gov or by calling the designated phone numbers for road information in Kansas.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

