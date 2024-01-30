Partial Mistrial Declared for West Virginia Man Accused of Hindering Law Enforcement

Michael Lane Pinkerman, a resident of Ona, West Virginia, faced a partial mistrial on certain charges relating to an incident that occurred on October 30, 2019. The incident involved Pinkerman allegedly hindering law enforcement officers as they attempted to execute a search warrant on his late son, Michael Pinkerman II. The jury, after approximately 12 hours of deliberations, delivered a mixed verdict, convicting Pinkerman on one count of obstructing an officer, while acquitting him of malicious assault on a law enforcement officer and wanton endangerment.

The Incident and Trial

The day in question saw deputies serving a search warrant at Pinkerman's home, investigating his son in connection with a stolen firearm and a prior shooting at the Ona Volunteer Fire Department, which resulted in damage to three fire trucks. As the warrant was being executed, Pinkerman allegedly obstructed the deputies, leading to an exchange of gunfire. During this confrontation, Pinkerman II shot at and injured the deputies, and was fatally shot in return.

The Verdict

Despite the severity of the charges, the jury found Pinkerman guilty of only one: obstructing an officer. They ruled out his guilt on charges of malicious assault on a law enforcement officer and wanton endangerment. However, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, leading to a mistrial for these charges.

Future Proceedings

Post-verdict, Pinkerman's bond was revoked and he was taken into custody. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2024. Pinkerman's defense attorney, Tom Peyton, shared that the jury was deadlocked 10 to 2 on the attempted murder charges. Peyton expressed scepticism about the possibility of Pinkerman being retried on these charges, citing the lack of evidence that Pinkerman or his wife had any prior knowledge of their son's clashes with law enforcement.