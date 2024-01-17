Parsons School of Design Launches Inclusive Fashion Initiative

In a groundbreaking move, New York's Parsons School of Design has introduced an innovative program designed to make fashion more accessible to individuals with disabilities. Developed with the aid of Sinead Burke, the founder of accessibility consultancy, Tilting the Lens, the initiative aims to challenge the status quo and create a more inclusive fashion industry.

Personal Struggles Fuel a Determined Vision

Burke, who has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, has intimately experienced the struggles of finding desirable and suitable clothing. This personal challenge, heightened by the stark contrast of her non-disabled siblings' ample clothing options, has fueled her determination to effect change in the fashion industry. Her childhood memories are punctuated by limited choices, often restricted to wearing shoes with Velcro straps.

A New Lens on Fashion

Ben Barry, the dean of Parsons School of Design, also shares a deep connection with fashion. Despite having low vision, he underscores that disabled individuals have always been designers, creating and customizing clothing to suit their needs. However, within the fashion industry, their involvement has typically been constrained to product testing or unpaid co-designing. Barry contends that for a truly inclusive fashion industry, there needs to be a redefinition of beauty standards and a fresh understanding of the body.

Inclusion: An Economic Imperative

Beyond the moral obligation, Burke highlights the economic rationale for inclusive fashion. With 1 in 4 people in the U.S. living with a disability, and considering the global disabled community, there is a significant untapped market. This demographic commands a spending power of around 1.7 trillion U.S. dollars, making it a substantial consumer segment that cannot be overlooked. The new program at Parsons, therefore, addresses both a moral obligation and a significant economic opportunity.