Business

Parks Real Estate Defends Title as Middle Tennessee Top Workplaces Competition Intensifies

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
In the realm of Tennessee’s corporate landscape, a familiar name, Parks Real Estate, stands tall, having been honored repeatedly as The Tennessean’s Top Workplace. Their latest triumph dates back to 2023, and as the calendar turns to 2024, new contenders rise to the challenge, vying for the prestigious title. The race for the 2024 Top Workplaces accolade has intensified, with the nomination period now extended until February 9. The contest is no longer restricted to a select few and opens its doors to organizations with a minimum of 35 employees.

Rising Participation and Diverse Sectors

The current year has seen a notable surge in participation, with 170 organizations throwing their hats into the ring. They represent a diverse cross-section of Middle Tennessee’s economy, including private, public, nonprofit, and government sectors. The Top Workplaces program, now celebrating its 12th year of operation, has a history of recognizing excellence in the workplace. In the preceding year, 117 winners were crowned from a pool of 146 surveyed companies, segmented into small, medium, or large categories based on their workforce size.

Parks Real Estate: A Legacy of Success

Parks Real Estate, a luxury real-estate broker based in Middle Tennessee, is no stranger to this competition. Their success story is built on a robust support framework for their employees, encompassing mentorship and training aimed at enhancing performance. Hunter Connelly, the company’s CEO, underscores their commitment to fostering an environment where employees are empowered to thrive. Their accolades in past years are a testament to this ethos.

The Process Behind the Top Workplaces Evaluation

The evaluation process for the Top Workplaces title is comprehensive and meticulous. It involves a 24-question survey administered by Energage, a research partner managing the program across 65 markets. The survey period stretches through March, culminating in the much-anticipated announcement of winners in June. Nominations for the contest can be submitted through The Tennessean’s website or via phone, offering multiple channels for entry.

Business United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

