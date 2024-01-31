Park Ridge-Niles District 64 Embarks on Major Development at Lincoln Middle School

Park Ridge-Niles Elementary School District 64 has set the gears in motion for a notable transformation at Lincoln Middle School, located at 200 S. Lincoln, Park Ridge. Spearheaded by Superintendent Ben Collins, the proposed development project will integrate multiple special education programs into a newly constructed wing. Lincoln Middle School has a rich history, having been established in 1928 and evolving from a grade school to a middle school, catering to students from grades 6-8. It plays a supportive role for Roosevelt and Carpenter schools.

Addressing Special Needs Education with a New Wing

The district's elementary schools, catering to kindergarten through fifth grade, have undergone renovations in the recent past. These updates included improving the security measures and adding classrooms for full-day kindergarten. Currently, Washington School houses a small K-5 autism program, which necessitates older students to be transported out of district for their education. This new development at Lincoln Middle School is designed to address this gap. It will feature a middle school autism program and create an additional program for emotional support.

Specialized Spaces and Reduced Transportation Costs

The new addition aims to offer a conducive learning environment for students, allowing them to learn alongside their peers. This will not only help in fostering a sense of inclusion but will also result in significant savings in transportation costs. The project is set to include specialized spaces such as dedicated bathrooms and a life skills area.

Multi-year Project with Multiple Phases

The first stages of this ambitious multi-year project received the green light at a District 64 school board meeting held on January 25. Wight and Company, along with officials Adam Parisi and Noel Mendoza, are playing key roles in planning and funding the project. Phase 1, which is estimated to cost between $8.5 million and $10.5 million, will be funded through bond sales. This initial phase focuses on renovating spaces for the special education programs but does not involve the construction of the new wing. Phase 2 will incorporate a cafeteria, kitchen, performance area, and other school facilities. The board has approved the sale of $10 million in bonds to initiate Phase 1, with the construction expected to commence by fall 2025.