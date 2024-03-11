Paris Jackson Dazzles in Sheer Gown at Elton John's 2024 Oscars Party

Paris Jackson turned heads at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards viewing party, donning a daring sheer black gown. The 25-year-old model and actress showcased her fashion-forward style, complementing the bold outfit with a unique white cape, while attending one of Hollywood's most celebrated nights.

Advertisment

Bold Fashion Choices

Paris Jackson's choice of attire for the evening was nothing short of spectacular. Her black gown, adorned with high slits and a bedazzled sheer front, left little to the imagination, making a strong statement on the red carpet. The outfit was balanced with a fluffy white detail along the back, adding a touch of elegance to the risqué ensemble. Paris completed her look with minimal makeup and tousled locks, ensuring all eyes were on her striking outfit.

Hollywood's Biggest Night

Advertisment

While Paris Jackson was captivating attendees at Elton John's viewing party, the Oscars ceremony saw Oppenheimer dominate the awards, securing seven Oscars including Best Picture. The event was a celebration of cinematic achievements, with Emma Stone leading Poor Things to four wins, including Best Actress. In contrast, Barbie, despite its commercial success, garnered only one award for Best Original Song. The night was a testament to the diverse range of storytelling that defines the film industry today.

Reflections on the Evening

Paris Jackson's appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's viewing party was a highlight of the Oscars night, showcasing her unique style and confidence. The event itself was a reminder of the power of cinema to captivate, challenge, and celebrate the human experience. As Hollywood continues to evolve, stars like Paris Jackson remind us of the importance of individuality and boldness, both on and off the red carpet.