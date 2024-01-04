Paradise, California Tests Emergency Sirens as Part of Recovery and Preparedness

As a testament to resilience and preparedness, the Town of Paradise, California, continues to conduct routine emergency siren tests following the devastating 2018 Camp Fire. The tests occur punctually on the first Saturday of each month at noon, forming part of a broader recovery plan geared towards preparing residents for potential emergency evacuations.

The Siren System: A Key Pillar in Paradise’s Emergency Strategy

Paradise’s siren system comprises 21 towers strategically spread throughout the town, designed with the primary objective of delivering clear audio instructions for evacuation. The system’s design addresses the critical communication failures experienced during the Camp Fire, providing a supplementary method of communication to ensure residents receive evacuation notices effectively.

Testing Different Alarms: Engaging the Community’s Voice

The upcoming siren test, scheduled for January 6, will evaluate two distinct alarm sounds: a high-low siren that echoes law enforcement evacuation sirens, and an air-raid-type alarm. The town’s administration seeks to gather feedback from residents on their preferred alarm sound through a survey aptly named ‘Can You Hear Me?’, injecting a democratic element into the recovery process.

Recovery and Economic Development: A Continuing Commitment

Colette Curtis, the Recovery and Economic Development Director, highlighted the siren system’s significance during a recent address. She underscored the system’s role as a supplementary communication method, a tool that will help to ensure that Paradise’s residents are never caught off-guard in the face of danger.