PAR Technology to Showcase Strategies at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

PAR Technology Corporation, a global leader in providing unified commerce solutions to enterprise restaurants, has confirmed its presence at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference is set to take place at the esteemed Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The highlight of this event is the CEO of PAR Technology, Savneet Singh, who will partake in a fireside chat with institutional investors at 10:15 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Live Webcast and Replay Option

The event will be accessible through a live webcast, allowing those unable to attend in person to join virtually. Following the event, a replay option will be made available on the company’s website, ensuring that those who missed the live session can catch up at their convenience.

One-on-One Meetings with PAR Management

Adding to the excitement, the PAR management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are physically present at the conference. This provides a unique opportunity for investors to engage directly with the team, seeking clarity on any queries or concerns.

Opportunity for PAR to Showcase its Strategies and Performance

This distinguished conference provides an invaluable platform for PAR Technology to present its business strategies, performance, and future outlook to potential investors and industry experts. By doing so, the corporation aims to attract further investment and foster stronger relationships within the industry.