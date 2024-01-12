en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PAR Technology to Showcase Strategies at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
PAR Technology to Showcase Strategies at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

PAR Technology Corporation, a global leader in providing unified commerce solutions to enterprise restaurants, has confirmed its presence at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference is set to take place at the esteemed Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The highlight of this event is the CEO of PAR Technology, Savneet Singh, who will partake in a fireside chat with institutional investors at 10:15 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Live Webcast and Replay Option

The event will be accessible through a live webcast, allowing those unable to attend in person to join virtually. Following the event, a replay option will be made available on the company’s website, ensuring that those who missed the live session can catch up at their convenience.

One-on-One Meetings with PAR Management

Adding to the excitement, the PAR management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are physically present at the conference. This provides a unique opportunity for investors to engage directly with the team, seeking clarity on any queries or concerns.

Opportunity for PAR to Showcase its Strategies and Performance

This distinguished conference provides an invaluable platform for PAR Technology to present its business strategies, performance, and future outlook to potential investors and industry experts. By doing so, the corporation aims to attract further investment and foster stronger relationships within the industry.

0
Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
India's Forex Reserves Witness Steepest Decline in Five Months
India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves experienced a substantial dip of USD 5.898 billion, rounding off at USD 617.303 billion for the week ending on January 5, 2024, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This drop, the steepest in almost five months, puts an end to a seven-week growth period.
India's Forex Reserves Witness Steepest Decline in Five Months
Brixtel Defense Pours $125 Million into Ammunition Manufacturing Expansion in Montana
4 mins ago
Brixtel Defense Pours $125 Million into Ammunition Manufacturing Expansion in Montana
Electrolux Group Reports Estimated Q4 2023 Operating Loss of SEK -0.7 Billion
5 mins ago
Electrolux Group Reports Estimated Q4 2023 Operating Loss of SEK -0.7 Billion
CBA Seeks Government Intervention to Support Cork's Struggling Small Businesses
2 mins ago
CBA Seeks Government Intervention to Support Cork's Struggling Small Businesses
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
3 mins ago
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
Gucci's New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
4 mins ago
Gucci's New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
Latest Headlines
World News
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
1 min
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
2 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
2 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
2 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
5 mins
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
6 mins
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
7 mins
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
7 mins
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
7 mins
India's Coach Stimac Anticipates 'Storm' in Asian Cup Opener Against Australia
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app