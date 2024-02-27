Par Funding's Joseph LaForte Faces Racketeering Charge, Risks 20-Year Sentence

Joseph LaForte, founder of Philadelphia-based Par Funding, has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, a development that could lead to a 20-year prison sentence. This new indictment adds to previous allegations, painting Par Funding as an astronomical fraud scheme and a criminal enterprise since 2011. Alongside LaForte, his brother James, a Gambino crime family soldier, and CFO Joseph Cole Barleta face similar charges.

Rise and Fall of Par Funding

Established in 2011, Par Funding quickly became a notable player in the merchant cash advance industry, offering high-interest loans to high-risk businesses. However, federal prosecutors allege that the company's operations were marred by fraudulent activities from the outset. Joseph LaForte, along with his co-defendants, is accused of making materially false statements about Par Funding's financial health and leadership, employing aggressive collection methods, including threats of violence, to intimidate borrowers.

Allegations of Intimidation and Obstruction

One of the more harrowing accusations includes Joseph LaForte's alleged threat to harm a Vermont business owner who owed the company over $94 million. This pattern of intimidation extended to legal arenas, where LaForte and Barleta are accused of suborning perjury and retaliating against witnesses. Additionally, efforts to conceal LaForte's extensive criminal history and involvement in the company have led to charges of obstruction of justice, emphasizing the prosecution's portrayal of Par Funding as a criminal enterprise.

Implications and Upcoming Legal Battles

The new charges against Joseph LaForte and his associates mark a significant turn in the case, potentially delaying the trial previously scheduled for April. As prosecutors separate the racketeering and tax fraud cases, further delays and additional charges against new defendants are anticipated. This case not only highlights the risks associated with the merchant cash advance industry but also underscores the government's commitment to prosecuting financial crimes aggressively. As Joseph LaForte prepares for his legal battle, the implications for Par Funding's investors and the broader financial industry remain uncertain.