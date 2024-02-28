Papa's Pilar Rum Unveils 2023 Legacy Edition Honoring Surf Icon Greg Noll

In a stirring tribute to the legendary surfer Greg Noll, affectionately known as 'Da Bull', Papa's Pilar Rum has launched its 2023 Legacy Edition rum. This special release, marking what would have been Noll's 87th birthday, celebrates the intertwined spirits of adventure that defined both Ernest Hemingway and Greg Noll. Crafted with a blend of rums from across the globe and finished in distinctive casks, this edition promises a rich, complex flavor profile while contributing to a noble cause.

Legacy of Adventure and Craftsmanship

The 2023 Legacy Edition rum by Papa's Pilar not only pays homage to Greg Noll's pioneering spirit but also showcases the craftsmanship of master distiller Ron Call. This edition, the third in the series, is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence and adventure. Blending rums aged in Bourbon barrels and Spanish Sherry casks, and finishing them in unique casks such as Apple Brandy French Limousin oak and apricot and orange bitters, this rum encapsulates a journey of flavors. The bottle itself is a collector's item, adorned with elements reminiscent of Noll's iconic black and white striped boardshorts, and each of the 3,000 bottles comes with a coaster crafted from wood used in Noll Surfboards.

Supporting a Cause Close to the Waves

A significant portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Legacy Edition rum will benefit Pipeline to a Cure, a nonprofit organization that highlights the connection between surfing and its role in advancing treatment for cystic fibrosis. This initiative aligns with the adventurous and philanthropic spirit shared by Noll and Hemingway, further enriching the legacy of this special edition rum. By purchasing a bottle, enthusiasts not only savor a piece of history but also contribute to a life-changing cause.

Where to Find This Exclusive Blend

Reflecting the vibrant surfing communities that Greg Noll was a part of, the 2023 Legacy Edition rum is available in select states known for their surf culture. Priced at $109.99 for a 750ml bottle, this edition offers rum aficionados and collectors a unique opportunity to own a piece of surfing and literary history. Whether enjoyed neat or as part of a sophisticated cocktail, this rum is sure to provide an unparalleled tasting experience.

With the release of the 2023 Legacy Edition rum, Papa's Pilar Rum continues to celebrate the spirit of adventure and the legacy of those who dare to push boundaries. This special edition not only honors Greg Noll's monumental contributions to surfing but also embodies the adventurous spirit that fuels both legends and everyday explorers alike. As each bottle finds its way into the hands of those who appreciate fine rum and remarkable stories, the legacy of 'Da Bull' and Hemingway’s adventurous spirit lives on, inspiring new generations to explore the unknown with courage and passion.