Automotive

Panasonic Sets Sights on Diversification and Growth in the Automotive Industry

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Panasonic Sets Sights on Diversification and Growth in the Automotive Industry

In a bold move to deepen its stake in the automotive industry, Panasonic is gearing up to expand its product offerings beyond electric vehicle battery cells. The revelation emerged at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, where Panasonic Automotive Systems, the automotive wing of the electronics giant, declared its intent to venture into the production of infotainment systems, cameras, head-up displays, and audio systems.

Envisioning a Significant Sales Boost

Andrew Poliak, the U.S. technology chief of Panasonic Automotive, announced the company’s ambitious goal to nearly double its sales. The strategy to achieve this involves initiating and solidifying partnerships with major technology companies and automakers. CES 2024 serves as the platform for Panasonic to set the wheels of these collaborations in motion.

Proven Prowess through Previous Partnerships

Panasonic Automotive is no stranger to successful collaboration and innovation. The company’s previous partnerships have borne fruit in the form of the Virtual SkipGen system and the Pulse audio system. Developed in conjunction with Amazon, the Virtual SkipGen system allows automakers to segregate software development from hardware development processes. The Pulse audio system is an innovative creation designed alongside Fisker for the Fisker Ocean vehicle models and was unveiled in November 2022.

Financial Strategy for Expansion

In a strategic move to facilitate the expansion of its automotive business, Panasonic has signed a deal to sell a stake in its automotive unit to Apollo Global Management. This decision is expected to endow Panasonic Automotive with access to more extensive and diverse financing options, effectively paving the way for the desired growth and diversification.

Automotive United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

