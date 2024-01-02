en English
Palo Alto Networks Acquires Talon Cyber Security to Boost Prisma SASE Solution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Palo Alto Networks Acquires Talon Cyber Security to Boost Prisma SASE Solution

Palo Alto Networks, a cyber security titan based in Santa Clara, California, has taken a decisive stride by acquiring Talon Cyber Security, a company celebrated for its pioneering enterprise browser technology. This move is set to heighten security measures for web-based work, especially on unmanaged devices, and fortify defense against threats such as phishing attacks and malicious browser extensions.

Talon’s Tech Meets Palo Alto’s Prisma SASE

Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Nikesh Arora, expressed his enthusiasm about the integration of Talon’s technology with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). This strategic collaboration is meant to enhance security for all managed and unmanaged appliances by incorporating Talon’s Enterprise Browser into the Prisma SASE solution.

Talon’s browser technology offers a robust shield of protection and stringent data control measures. These measures are designed to prevent sensitive information from leaking outside the browser environment. The incorporation of this technology is particularly significant in addressing security risks that arise when employees use personal devices for work.

Addressing Security Risks in a Cloud-Enabled World

With the rise of the remote work culture and the increasing use of personal devices for work, consistent security protocols across different devices often get compromised. This acquisition aims to navigate these security challenges by providing an all-encompassing SASE solution. This solution will empower users to securely access crucial business applications from any device or location.

Unified SASE Approach for Complete Zero Trust Security

The merger of Palo Alto Networks and Talon Cyber Security is set to bolster Prisma SASE as the secure base for agile and cloud-enabled organizations. It encourages customers to adopt a unified SASE approach for complete Zero Trust security.

This integrated solution, now strengthened with Talon’s Enterprise Browser, aspires to provide comprehensive security for all web applications and devices, irrespective of whether they are managed or unmanaged. Additionally, it is designed to preserve user privacy while offering productivity benefits and deeper visibility into device usage.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

