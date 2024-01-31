Palo Alto Mid-Century Home Sells for $3,150,000 Amid Rising Property Prices

A single-story residence in the heart of Palo Alto, located at the 3100 block of David Avenue, changed hands for the sum of $3,150,000 on January 12, 2024. The sale, which calculated to a hefty $2,412 per square foot, reflects the escalating property prices in this prime Silicon Valley location.

A Mid-Century Jewel

The house, a 1,306 square foot structure erected in 1955, is a classic example of mid-century architecture, offering a unique charm. It boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, providing comfortable living quarters for individuals or families.

Unique Features and Amenities

What sets this house apart is its tar and gravel roofing, a classic and durable solution that's been protecting homes for decades. A fireplace, a focal point in the living area, adds a warm and cozy charm to the house. The property also includes a two-car garage, an essential feature in a region where space is at a premium.

Part of a Larger Trend

This sale is not an isolated event but rather part of a broader trend of escalating home purchases in Palo Alto. The city, home to Stanford University and numerous tech giants, has seen an increased demand for housing, leading to a surge in property prices.