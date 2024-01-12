en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Palmer Johnson Enterprises Acquires Continental Engines: A Strategic Move Towards Nationwide Expansion

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Palmer Johnson Enterprises Acquires Continental Engines: A Strategic Move Towards Nationwide Expansion

Palmer Johnson Enterprises, a reputable Madison-based company, has successfully completed the acquisition of Continental Engines LLC. This key move marks a significant milestone in Palmer Johnson’s strategic nationwide expansion and its commitment to diversifying its product offerings within the off-highway equipment industry. Continental Engines, a notable distributor of diesel engines and generators, is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, and boasts a robust presence on the East Coast.

Aligning Visions and Building Synergies

Continental Engines has established partnerships with leading industry brands, such as Hatz, JCB, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Daedong, CRX, Yamaha, Kirloskar, AMT, Gorman-Rupp Pumps, and DFX Technologies. The integration of Continental into Palmer Johnson’s portfolio aligns with the company’s vision and fortifies its position across industrial and off-highway markets, particularly on the East Coast. Palmer Johnson Enterprises, inclusive of Continental Engines, has seen substantial growth in recent years, driven by organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Leadership and Future Prospects

Craig Parsons, CEO of Palmer Johnson Enterprises, underscored the significance of Continental’s reputation, expertise, and the quality of its team for the overall success of the merger. He expressed enthusiasm about the value-add engineering and production/packaging capabilities this merger brings to Palmer Johnson. Jeff Cooper, the owner of Continental Engines, will continue to lead the company, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of business operations.

A Gateway to Expanded Capabilities and Opportunities

Cooper expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating that Continental Engines, which has been growing for 55 years, will gain additional engineering capabilities, a North American service footprint, and new product expansion opportunities from this merger with Palmer Johnson. This strategic move not only reflects Palmer Johnson’s ambitious nationwide expansion plans but also paves the way for Continental Engines to leverage the resources and capabilities of a larger organization to fuel its continued growth.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
37 mins ago
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
In a crucial development, Israel has vehemently denied allegations of genocide brought against it by South Africa at the United Nations’ top court. The allegations, centered on Israel’s military operation in Gaza, have sparked a legal battle that will likely span years. Israel, in its defense, insists its war was a legitimate act of self-defense
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Tesla Temporarily Halts Production at German Factory Amid Red Sea Crisis
3 hours ago
Tesla Temporarily Halts Production at German Factory Amid Red Sea Crisis
Kim Kardashian's Damaged Range Rover Listed for Sale in Miami
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian's Damaged Range Rover Listed for Sale in Miami
LG Electronics Powers Up EV Infrastructure with New Charging Station Factory in U.S
46 mins ago
LG Electronics Powers Up EV Infrastructure with New Charging Station Factory in U.S
Wuling Bingo Plus: A New Contender in the Chinese Electric Hatchback Market
2 hours ago
Wuling Bingo Plus: A New Contender in the Chinese Electric Hatchback Market
Porsche's Carrera GT Recall: A Setback for Owners, Not Collectors
2 hours ago
Porsche's Carrera GT Recall: A Setback for Owners, Not Collectors
Latest Headlines
World News
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
37 seconds
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
48 seconds
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
2 mins
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
2 mins
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
2 mins
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
2 mins
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
3 mins
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
3 mins
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
4 mins
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app