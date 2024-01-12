Palmer Johnson Enterprises Acquires Continental Engines: A Strategic Move Towards Nationwide Expansion

Palmer Johnson Enterprises, a reputable Madison-based company, has successfully completed the acquisition of Continental Engines LLC. This key move marks a significant milestone in Palmer Johnson’s strategic nationwide expansion and its commitment to diversifying its product offerings within the off-highway equipment industry. Continental Engines, a notable distributor of diesel engines and generators, is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, and boasts a robust presence on the East Coast.

Aligning Visions and Building Synergies

Continental Engines has established partnerships with leading industry brands, such as Hatz, JCB, Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Daedong, CRX, Yamaha, Kirloskar, AMT, Gorman-Rupp Pumps, and DFX Technologies. The integration of Continental into Palmer Johnson’s portfolio aligns with the company’s vision and fortifies its position across industrial and off-highway markets, particularly on the East Coast. Palmer Johnson Enterprises, inclusive of Continental Engines, has seen substantial growth in recent years, driven by organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Leadership and Future Prospects

Craig Parsons, CEO of Palmer Johnson Enterprises, underscored the significance of Continental’s reputation, expertise, and the quality of its team for the overall success of the merger. He expressed enthusiasm about the value-add engineering and production/packaging capabilities this merger brings to Palmer Johnson. Jeff Cooper, the owner of Continental Engines, will continue to lead the company, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of business operations.

A Gateway to Expanded Capabilities and Opportunities

Cooper expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating that Continental Engines, which has been growing for 55 years, will gain additional engineering capabilities, a North American service footprint, and new product expansion opportunities from this merger with Palmer Johnson. This strategic move not only reflects Palmer Johnson’s ambitious nationwide expansion plans but also paves the way for Continental Engines to leverage the resources and capabilities of a larger organization to fuel its continued growth.