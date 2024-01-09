Palestine Accepts US Proposal for Tax Transfer Via Norway; Israel Declines

In a significant development in the ongoing financial friction, Palestine has agreed to a proposal to receive tax funds held by Israel through an intermediary transfer via Norway. This proposition, suggested by the United States, however, has been declined by Israel. Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammed Ishtaye, announced this development during a cabinet meeting in Ramallah, amplifying the tension between the two nations.

Dispute Over Deductions

The root cause of this disagreement is Israel’s deduction of a substantial 517 million shekels (139 million U.S. dollars) from the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) clearance funds. This deduction represents a significant portion of the total 750 million shekels. In response to these deductions, the PA took a firm stance and refused to accept the clearance funds last month.

A Taxing Issue

The taxes at the center of this dispute are collected by Israel on imports into Palestinian territories. Typically, these funds are transferred to the PA on a monthly basis. However, the recent deductions have disrupted this routine, leading to the current stalemate.

Unsuccessful Mediation Attempt

The U.S. proposed an alternative method to resolve the financial disagreement: Norway acting as an intermediary in the transfer of funds. Despite Palestine’s agreement to this proposition, Israel has rejected it. The refusal has further complicated the situation, with no clear resolution in sight.

In sum, this ongoing financial dispute between Palestine and Israel, spurred by deductions in tax funds, has reached a new height with Israel’s refusal of the U.S.’s proposed solution. The situation continues to evolve, with implications for both the political and economic relationships between these nations.