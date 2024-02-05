Palantir Technologies Releases CEO Annual Letter, Discusses 2023 Financial Performance

Palantir Technologies Inc., the renowned software solutions provider, has recently unveiled the annual letter from its CEO, Alex Karp. This announcement coincides with the company's earnings webcast, designed to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end results for 2023. Both the webcast and investor presentation are now accessible online, with a replay feature available following the event.

CEO Alex Karp's Annual Letter and Financial Overview

The annual letter, penned by CEO Alex Karp, sheds valuable light on Palantir's financial performance while providing insights into the company's future direction. The letter highlights a net income of $210 million for 2023 and indicates an optimistic profit outlook for 2024, with projected revenue falling between $2.65 billion and $2.67 billion.

One of the standout revelations from the letter was the success of Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Since its launch, the AIP has been instrumental in driving new revenue and attracting new customers, with over 500 bootcamps and 130 commercial pilots successfully conducted.

Year-End Results and Forward-Looking Statements

Within the earnings webcast and the company's press release, numerous forward-looking statements were made regarding financial prospects, product development, business strategies, partnerships, investments, and potential market opportunities. These statements, based on current expectations, are, however, subject to various risks which could lead to a material difference in actual results.

These risks include, but are not limited to, the execution of business strategy, liquidity, customer demand, the length of sales cycles, and external macroeconomic and geopolitical events. Palantir has taken the initiative to detail these potential risks within its SEC filings.

GAAP and non-GAAP Measures

The press release also touched upon non-GAAP financial measures that Palantir uses to assess its business performance. These measures, which exclude stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, should be considered in conjunction with GAAP measures, as emphasized by the company. Palantir uses its Investor Relations website to disclose material non-public information, ensuring compliance with Regulation FD.