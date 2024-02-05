Palantir Technologies Excels in Q4 Earnings, Spurs Optimistic 2024 Projections

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. have seen a considerable uptick following the announcement of its fourth-quarter earnings. The data analytics software company reported a revenue of $608.4 million, surpassing the projected $602.86 million, while meeting consensus estimates of $0.08 per share earnings. An impressive GAAP net income of $93 million, a 15% margin, was also reported.

Commercial and Government Revenue Growth

A pivotal point for Palantir was the substantial growth experienced in its commercial revenue. There was a 32% increase year-over-year and a 13% hike from the previous quarter, bringing it to a total of $284 million. Government revenue also showed an increase of 11% year-over-year and a 5% rise from the prior quarter, amounting to $324 million. Further bolstering Palantir's success was a 35% expansion in its customer base over the previous year.

Financial Performance and Reserves

Palantir's operational cash flow remained robust at $301 million, indicating a 50% profit margin. The adjusted free cash flow was reported at $305 million. The company's reserves, which include cash, cash equivalents, and short-term US treasury securities, were reported to be at a solid $3.7 billion.

Future Projections

Looking ahead, Palantir has projected its revenue for the first quarter of 2024 to be between $612 million and $616 million, slightly below analysts' expectations of $617.2 million. The adjusted income from operations is estimated to be between $196 million and $200 million. For the entire fiscal year of 2024, Palantir anticipates its revenue to be in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion, closely aligned with the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion.

Overall, Palantir's Q4 results and 2024 projections have ignited optimism and resulted in a surge in the company's shares. This promising performance underscores the company's robust growth strategy and its potential for a prosperous future in the data analytics landscape.