China

Pakistan’s Military Fortifies Ties with US, Reducing Reliance on China: Geopolitical Implications

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Pakistan's Military Fortifies Ties with US, Reducing Reliance on China: Geopolitical Implications

In a significant geopolitical maneuver, Pakistan’s military is reportedly intensifying efforts to fortify its ties with the United States, thereby reducing the nation’s reliance on China. This move is believed to be driven by the US’s strategic intent to extend its influence over Pakistan’s military, particularly as a counterweight against China’s growing regional aspirations.

US Eyes on Pakistan’s Military Chief’s Visit

Top US authorities have been meticulously observing the visit of Pakistan’s army chief to Washington, hinting at a potential shift in South Asia’s geopolitical landscape. This heightened engagement reflects the United States’ intent to keep a close watch on developments and thwart the formation of a Chinese military base at Pakistan’s Gwadar port. The implication here is clear: the United States seems to prioritize its military alliance with Pakistan over the promotion of parliamentary democracy in the country.



India’s Concerns Over Shifting Alliances

The rekindled military-to-military relationship between Pakistan and the US has sparked concerns in India due to its potential implications for regional security and India’s strategic interests. In the wider context, discussions are also underway on India’s need to augment carbon removal efforts and the ripple effects of OPEC’s losses on market dynamics.



Pakistan’s Counterterrorism Efforts and Regional Stability

The enduring battle against terrorism in Pakistan, marked by historical, geopolitical, and socio-economic complexities, continues to pose challenges. The country’s porous borders, internal governance issues, and intricate relationships with various militant groups have created an environment susceptible to extremism, radicalization, and violence. Pakistan’s security forces have launched significant counterterrorism operations, targeting militant networks, disrupting illicit financing channels, and enhancing border security through intelligence-driven initiatives, military offensives, and law enforcement collaborations. The role of international stakeholders, including the United States, China, and regional partners, is pivotal in bolstering Pakistan’s counterterrorism capabilities, intelligence sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.

 

China Pakistan United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

