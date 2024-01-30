Pakistani-American PTI Supporter Contracts US Lobbying Firm Amid Controversy

Fayaz Quireshi, a Pakistani-American supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has engaged the services of US-based lobbying firm LGS LLC, headed by Stephen Payne, to advocate for PTI's interests in the United States. This 45-day agreement, effective from January 16 to March 1st, 2024, is valued at $50,000, of which $35,000 has been paid in two separate installments.

Prominent Lobbyist to Raise Awareness

Payne, a well-known figure in the lobbying industry and a former lobbyist for ex-Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf, is tasked with catalyzing congressional awareness regarding issues plaguing PTI members in Pakistan. The strategy is devised to shine a spotlight on human rights abuses and state oppression in Pakistan, thereby instigating a harder stance from the US government against these pressing issues.

Funding and Motives Questioned

Friends of Democratic Pakistan (FDP), spearheaded by Quireshi, has clarified that although their efforts may indirectly benefit PTI, the financial backing is primarily from US citizens of Pakistani descent. The decision to hire Payne has sparked a conversation within PTI, given the party's long-standing allegations against the US government for supposedly engineering the ousting of its government. This action seems at odds with PTI's narrative of striving to liberate Pakistan from the clutches of US influence.

PTI's Previous Engagements with US Lobbyists

PTI's US leadership has affirmed the enlistment of new PR and lobbying firms to oversee Pakistan's general elections and to liaise with US and international media outlets regarding election irregularities and human rights violations. Previous instances of PTI engaging with US lobbyists during its reign in power, and subsequent to its removal, have also come to light. Despite these revelations, PTI representatives chose to remain silent when asked about these lobbying endeavors.