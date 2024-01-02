en English
Pakistan

Pakistan and US Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Pakistan and US Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

In a bid to uphold the recent momentum in bilateral relations, Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani of Pakistan held a crucial meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome. The meeting underscored the significance of diplomatic engagement, the Afghan resettlement process, and other mutual concerns, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to bolster their partnership.

Furthering Diplomatic Engagement

As part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir recently visited the US. Gen Munir met with key US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence General Llyod J. Austin, to discuss matters of bilateral interest as well as global and regional security issues. This visit was viewed as a significant component of the diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

Afghan Resettlement and Regional Security

The discussions between Jilani and Blome also included the resettlement process for Afghan citizens and regional security matters. Gen Munir further discussed regional security issues with Gen Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command. The dialogue emphasized the need for continued cooperation in these areas, demonstrating the shared interests of the two nations.

The Pursuit of Stronger Bilateral Ties

Both Pakistan and the US have agreed to sustain their dialogue and continue exploring opportunities for collaboration. The consensus is to build on the recent exchanges and the momentum gained in the bilateral ties, with a focus on bolstering the relationship in 2024. The repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals to their homeland is also ongoing, demonstrating the commitment to a safe and efficient resettlement process.

Pakistan United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

