Painesville Railroad Museum and Global Real Estate Advisors Honored at Chamber Awards

The Painesville Railroad Museum, a historic landmark nestled in a depot established in 1893, has been awarded the 2024 Beacon Award by the Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious award is in recognition of the museum’s commendable restoration work on the historic train depot and its recent acquisition of a donated CSX boxcar, further expanding its engine collection.

Restoring History, Inspiring the Future

The Museum has been a beacon of cultural preservation, hosting various events that draw in locals and tourists alike. Its efforts were recently bolstered by a grant for sidewalk improvements, enhancing accessibility and visitor experience. Looking forward, the museum has ambitious plans to restore an 1865 trolley, a project that is expected to increase attendance and further cement its status as a key cultural institution.

Business of the Year: Global Real Estate Advisors

Meanwhile, Global Real Estate Advisors, a Mentor-based company, has been named Business of the Year. Their significant contributions to the commercial real estate sector in Lake County have not gone unnoticed. The company’s local economic engagements and community involvement have earned it multiple awards and widespread recognition. Its services range from providing expert perspectives to offering career opportunities, all while sponsoring local events and giving back to the community.

Community Recognition and Celebration

These awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon, scheduled for January 25 at the Painesville Township Park Community Center. This event not only recognizes the outstanding contributions of local institutions and businesses but also brings together the community to celebrate their shared achievements. Registration for the event is available through the chamber’s website, offering an opportunity for all to partake in this celebration of local success.