Page Turner and Mitch Glew Clinch Victory in HGTV's 'Rock the Block' Kitchen Reno Showdown

In an electrifying start to the fifth season of HGTV's renovation competition, 'Rock the Block', teams battled it out with their kitchen and dining area makeovers, culminating in a win for Page Turner and Mitch Glew. The victory was announced on Monday, March 4, setting the stage for an intensely competitive season.

Advertisment

Renovation Rivalries and Judging Controversies

The episode featured a cameo from Season 3 winners, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, who returned as judges to evaluate the kitchen spaces. Their decision favored Turner and Glew's innovative design, which included standout features like a secret spice rack and a grocery lift, capturing both the judges' and fans' admiration. However, the episode was not without its controversies. Sherrod's comments regarding Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis' wine wall sparked debate among fans and contestants alike. Sherrod clarified her stance in a social media post, emphasizing the difference between a wine wall and a cellar in terms of appraisal value.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Buzz

Advertisment

The verdict elicited mixed reactions from the show's audience, with some fans expressing their preferences for other teams' designs on various platforms, including Instagram and Reddit. Despite differing opinions, the decision underscored the judges' focus on functionality, design, and value addition. Sherrod's personal preference for Keith and Evan's kitchen highlighted the subjective nature of design and renovation aesthetics. Meanwhile, the winning team's innovative features, particularly the grocery lift, became a talking point among fans, underscoring the show's influence on home renovation trends.

Looking Ahead: Living Room Renovations

With the kitchen challenge wrapped up, the competition moves to the living room, where teams will have another opportunity to showcase their renovation prowess. As winners of the kitchen challenge, Turner and Glew received a $1,000 bonus for their next project, adding an extra layer of anticipation for the upcoming episode. Guest judges Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, winners of Season 2, are set to return, promising another round of engaging and insightful critiques. The show continues to captivate viewers with its blend of creativity, competition, and drama, setting the stage for what is touted as the biggest season yet.