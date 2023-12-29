en English
Pacific Storms Unleash Colossal Waves on California Coast

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:35 am EST
Pacific Storms Unleash Colossal Waves on California Coast

In a dramatic display of nature’s fury, the Pacific storms have unleashed colossal waves along the California coast, causing significant disruptions and posing imminent danger. The communities of Ventura and Santa Cruz have witnessed the raw power of the ocean as the relentless waves breached their sea walls, sweeping unsuspecting people away and dragging vehicles in their wake. The abrupt event was captured on CCTV in Aptos, a town located at the northern end of Monterey Bay, where the waves ruthlessly inundated a beachfront restaurant.

Storm Surge Shakes California

A high surf warning was issued by the National Weather Service for all Pacific coastlines from 3 a.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday. The storm surge, coupled with high tides, has resulted in ocean tidal surges and waves breaking between 20-30 feet along California’s central and northern coast. The Bodega Bay buoy recorded waves towering up to 28 feet, marking the second-highest waves at the buoy in the past decade. As a consequence, hazardous ocean conditions have triggered beach closures in and around San Francisco, including Stinson Beach, Rodeo Beach, Rio Del Mar Beach, and Cowells Beach.

Evacuation Orders and Damage Assessment

Evacuation orders were issued in multiple areas, and officials warned of risks due to floods, high surf, and winds. The enormous swell was the result of multiple storms with hurricane force winds, causing significant damage to beachfront properties and infrastructure. As the storm surges continued, residents grew increasingly concerned about possible worsening conditions. In Ventura, eight people were swept away by a rogue wave, and road closures were reported. The storm surge also had a significant impact in Southern California, with high surf and coastal flooding advisories in place. The storm’s aftermath saw heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even small tornadoes in parts of Southern California, leading to two fatalities in Mexico.

Surfers’ Delight Amidst Chaos

Despite the warnings and the imminent danger, the storm has attracted skilled surfers to Mavericks Beach, eager to take on the monstrous waves. These surfers have not been deterred by the perilous water conditions, and have instead seized the opportunity to ride the gigantic waves. The community, however, has been urged to stay away from the water due to the potential for surges that could hit coastal properties and roadways.

As California braces itself for more windy weather over the coming weekend, the stormy conditions continue, and several beaches remain closed. This event serves as a stark reminder of the untamed power of nature and the vulnerability of human settlements in the face of such formidable displays.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

