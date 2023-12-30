en English
Pacific Storm Threatens US West Coast with High Waves and Flooding

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:34 am EST
Pacific Storm Threatens US West Coast with High Waves and Flooding

A potent Pacific storm, forming over the deep ocean, is looming large over the US West Coast. It threatens to unleash torrential rain and towering waves that could reach a staggering 30 feet in height. This severe meteorological event, set to take place during the upcoming holiday weekend, could wreak havoc in coastal areas. It holds the potential to inflict damage to coastal roads, trigger localized flooding, and disrupt the peace and tranquility of coastal residents.

Warnings Issued by the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service, a reliable source of weather forecasts and storm warnings, has issued an urgent message to residents along the coast. Stretching from the dense forests of Oregon to the sun-drenched beaches of Southern California, these warnings urge residents to maintain a safe distance from the shoreline. The reason behind this caution is the anticipated high surf which could be dangerously treacherous.

(Read Also: Blinken Declares Emergency for Swift Arms Sale to Israel)

Anticipated Flooding and Disruption

Significant flooding from seawater is expected to inundate low-lying areas through Saturday. The projected flooding is especially concerning for major urban centers like San Francisco and Los Angeles, known for their sprawling coastal neighborhoods. This weather event could disrupt the holiday plans of thousands of residents and visitors, casting a shadow over the festive season.

(Read Also: Federal Judge Sides with SEC against Do Kwon and Terraform Labs in Cryptocurrency Case)

The Storm’s Potential Impact

The storm’s impact extends beyond mere inconvenience. It could pose a real threat to both property and personal safety along the affected coastlines. Coastal communities, some still recovering from recent flooding events, are bracing for the storm’s onslaught. They are also being urged to plan for future changes due to rising sea levels and climate change, reminders of the larger, looming crisis facing our world.

United States Weather
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

