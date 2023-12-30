Pacific Storm Threatens US West Coast with Heavy Rain and Towering Waves

A formidable Pacific storm is poised to batter the US West Coast during the holiday weekend, promising hefty rainfall and colossal waves that could reach a staggering 30 feet in height. This meteorological event carries the potential to inflict significant coastal damage, including the erosion of coastal roads and localized flooding. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued alerts for residents spanning from Oregon to Southern California, advising against shoreline visits due to the projected perilous high surf.

Warnings Issued Amid Anticipated High Surf

The NWS is warning of a series of potent storms in the Pacific Ocean, driving towering waves into the California coastline, triggering flooding and posing a significant risk to people and structures along the coast. Monstrous waves exceeding 20 feet have already crashed over seawalls, injuring several people, necessitating rescues, and sending damaging surges of water through coastal California streets.

Sea levels along most of the California coastline have risen over the past century, exacerbating coastal flooding events. The alerts for dangerous waves and high surf are active for much of the West coast, with an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to structures like piers and jetties.

Storms Bring Rain and Wind

The storms are also responsible for rain and wind in California, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph expected. Despite safety warnings, the massive waves are a coveted sight for surfers, with a competition at Mavericks Beach drawing professional surfers and spectators from across the globe.

Climate Change and Coastal Flooding

Climate change and sea level rise are contributing to these higher seas, intensifying future flooding and storm surge. Coastal cities are beginning to adapt to these changing conditions by constructing sea walls and replenishing disappearing beaches. The forecast suggests considerable sea water flooding is likely to persist through Saturday, particularly in low-lying coastal zones between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The storm’s impact could be further exacerbated by the holiday timing, which may influence local residents and holidaymakers in the region. As the West Coast braces for the anticipated storm conditions, authorities are urging caution and preparedness.