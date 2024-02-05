Pacific Office Automation Acquires Maunakea Integrated Solutions, Broadening its Hawaiian Market Presence

Pacific Office Automation (POA), the leading independent office equipment dealer in the U.S., has successfully acquired Maunakea Integrated Solutions, a family dealer renowned for its range of Sharp, HP, and Kyocera products and services throughout Hawaii. Finalized on February 1, 2024, the acquisition is expected to significantly expand POA's offerings in the Hawaiian market, encompassing managed IT, security, telephony and beyond.

Seamless Transition and Employee Retention

In an emblematic photograph accompanying the announcement, key figures from both companies symbolize their union which has been meticulously planned over several months to ensure a seamless transition for employees. Maunakea Integrated Solutions, located on the scenic south coast of Oahu, is recognized for its contributions to diverse sectors, particularly in the realms of document imaging, mailing solutions, and document workflow services.

Continual Growth and Enhanced Services

Under POA's stewardship, the company will continue to amplify its services while preserving robust partnerships with established brands such as Sharp. All current employees will be integrated into the POA team, receiving benefits including a 401K match program, health and life insurance, and FSA benefits, with technicians given the option to drive company vehicles. Trevor Maunakea, the former president of Maunakea Integrated Solutions, will remain an integral part of the team in the role of General Manager.

Community-Oriented Approach

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, POA has always taken pride in its in-depth local market knowledge and active community involvement across its 33 locations. The acquisition forms part of POA's strategic plan to uphold its community-oriented approach while delivering customized office solutions and innovative technology. As POA expands its footprint in Hawaii, expect to see a new office in Honolulu, providing ample space for a burgeoning team and fostering an environment conducive to growth and innovation.