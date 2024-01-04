Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Gains Comprehensive Plan for Sustainable Future

A Vision for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has announced the completion of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Comprehensive Plan, a long-anticipated blueprint for the future of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail (PNNST). The trail, which stretches an impressive 1,200 miles from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean, is a testament to the country’s commitment to preserving its natural beauty and promoting environmental stewardship.

The Comprehensive Plan: A Collaborative Effort

The comprehensive plan is the culmination of significant stakeholder engagement. It encapsulates the shared vision of various entities, from park officials to the public who participated in consultations during 2022 and 2023. The plan provides strategic recommendations for trail maintenance, visitor services, and resource protection. It also addresses contemporary environmental challenges, such as invasive species, wildfires, and climate change.

Guarding the Trail’s Future

Liz Berger, Acting Regional Forester, emphasized the plan’s role in ensuring the trail’s adaptability to changing needs and environmental conditions. Meanwhile, Sally Butts, Director of Recreation, Lands, and Minerals, underscored the plan’s collaborative nature. The PNNST, initiated in Glacier National Park in Montana and ending in Olympic National Park in Washington, offers a unique long-distance, non-motorized recreation opportunity, including remote bushwhacking segments. Established by Congress as part of the National Trails System in 2009, the trail has now gained a guiding document that ensures its sustainability and consistent management. The Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Comprehensive Plan promises to serve as a tool for conservation, promoting shared stewardship, and mapping the journey towards completing the trail.