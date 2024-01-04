en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Gains Comprehensive Plan for Sustainable Future

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Gains Comprehensive Plan for Sustainable Future

A Vision for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has announced the completion of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Comprehensive Plan, a long-anticipated blueprint for the future of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail (PNNST). The trail, which stretches an impressive 1,200 miles from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean, is a testament to the country’s commitment to preserving its natural beauty and promoting environmental stewardship.

The Comprehensive Plan: A Collaborative Effort

The comprehensive plan is the culmination of significant stakeholder engagement. It encapsulates the shared vision of various entities, from park officials to the public who participated in consultations during 2022 and 2023. The plan provides strategic recommendations for trail maintenance, visitor services, and resource protection. It also addresses contemporary environmental challenges, such as invasive species, wildfires, and climate change.

Guarding the Trail’s Future

Liz Berger, Acting Regional Forester, emphasized the plan’s role in ensuring the trail’s adaptability to changing needs and environmental conditions. Meanwhile, Sally Butts, Director of Recreation, Lands, and Minerals, underscored the plan’s collaborative nature. The PNNST, initiated in Glacier National Park in Montana and ending in Olympic National Park in Washington, offers a unique long-distance, non-motorized recreation opportunity, including remote bushwhacking segments. Established by Congress as part of the National Trails System in 2009, the trail has now gained a guiding document that ensures its sustainability and consistent management. The Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Comprehensive Plan promises to serve as a tool for conservation, promoting shared stewardship, and mapping the journey towards completing the trail.

0
United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
42 seconds ago
'Fargo' Continues to Intrigue with 'True Story' Claim in its Fifth Year
Year after year, the FX anthology series ‘Fargo’ has intrigued and captivated audiences with its audacious claim of being a ‘true story’. This tradition, maintained since its inception in 2014, is a nod to the original 1996 Coen Brothers film and serves as the show’s opening gambit. Each episode begins with a title card asserting
'Fargo' Continues to Intrigue with 'True Story' Claim in its Fifth Year
Fatal Traffic Accident During Police Response in Grand Chute: An External Investigation Underway
58 seconds ago
Fatal Traffic Accident During Police Response in Grand Chute: An External Investigation Underway
End of an Era: Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point to Close After Nearly 30 Years
1 min ago
End of an Era: Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point to Close After Nearly 30 Years
Kansas City Unites in Search for Missing Teen, Sa'Riyah Moore
47 seconds ago
Kansas City Unites in Search for Missing Teen, Sa'Riyah Moore
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
49 seconds ago
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
Belmont Woman Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Transferred to State Prison
55 seconds ago
Belmont Woman Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Transferred to State Prison
Latest Headlines
World News
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
39 seconds
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
49 seconds
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
1 min
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
2 mins
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
2 mins
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
2 mins
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
2 mins
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
2 mins
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
2 mins
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app