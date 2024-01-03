en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Pacific Northwest National Lab Leverages AI for National Security and Energy Resilience

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Pacific Northwest National Lab Leverages AI for National Security and Energy Resilience

The Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has unveiled the Center for AI PNNL, a dedicated research hub aimed at harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to bolster national security, particularly in detecting nuclear threats. The center will also spearhead AI-driven initiatives aimed at energy resilience and breakthrough scientific research.

AI: A Tool for National Security and Beyond

PNNL’s collaboration with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology signifies the national importance of AI in addressing security concerns. Notably, AI plays a crucial role in PNNL’s ongoing projects, ranging from expedited materials development for energy storage systems to the engineering of microbes for next-generation biofuels. One-fifth of PNNL’s scientists and engineers now leverage AI in their daily work, signaling a significant uptake in the technology over the past decade.

Generative AI: A New Frontier

Partnerships with tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon aim to identify areas where generative AI can have the most profound impact. Court Corley, PNNL’s chief scientist for AI, highlighted the potential of generative AI to speed up permitting processes and enhance climate and biological models. This revolutionary approach could significantly impact missions supported by PNNL, furthering the laboratory’s commitment to addressing complex challenges.

AI and Quantum Computing: A Synergistic Relationship

Corley also underscored the synergy between AI and quantum computing in the realm of materials design. He introduced the concept of ‘scientific machine learning,’ a method that integrates physical laws into AI models to improve interpretability. This innovative approach could revolutionize how AI is applied in scientific research, allowing it to serve as a ‘co-pilot’ to human researchers and expedite the research process.

Looking ahead, Corley anticipates that AI will transform energy generation over the next decade. By enabling the integration of variable and non-dispatchable energy sources, AI could usher in a new era of energy resilience and security.

0
Science & Technology Security United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
53 seconds ago
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
DelveInsight, a leading market research and consulting company, has launched a new report titled ‘STAT Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2023’, offering a comprehensive analysis of the clinical trial landscape for STAT inhibitors. These pharmaceutical compounds target Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription (STAT) proteins, which play a pivotal role in regulating cellular processes like growth, differentiation,
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
Graupel: The Winter Phenomenon of Snow Pellets
14 mins ago
Graupel: The Winter Phenomenon of Snow Pellets
AI Aids in Unprecedented Material Discovery; Significant Advancements in Optoelectronics Achieved
22 mins ago
AI Aids in Unprecedented Material Discovery; Significant Advancements in Optoelectronics Achieved
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
5 mins ago
Beyond Exercise and Sleep: Five Unconventional Techniques for Stress Management in 2024
Universities Unite to Launch WiSEN: A New Hope for Minority Women in STEM
8 mins ago
Universities Unite to Launch WiSEN: A New Hope for Minority Women in STEM
Automated Tool Revolutionizes Dental Diagnostics with High Accuracy and Speed
12 mins ago
Automated Tool Revolutionizes Dental Diagnostics with High Accuracy and Speed
Latest Headlines
World News
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
26 seconds
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
28 seconds
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
54 seconds
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America's New Year's Resolutions
59 seconds
Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America's New Year's Resolutions
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
2 mins
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
2 mins
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
3 mins
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
3 mins
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
4 mins
EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
28 seconds
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
42 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
44 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app