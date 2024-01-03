Pacific Northwest National Lab Leverages AI for National Security and Energy Resilience

The Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has unveiled the Center for AI PNNL, a dedicated research hub aimed at harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to bolster national security, particularly in detecting nuclear threats. The center will also spearhead AI-driven initiatives aimed at energy resilience and breakthrough scientific research.

AI: A Tool for National Security and Beyond

PNNL’s collaboration with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology signifies the national importance of AI in addressing security concerns. Notably, AI plays a crucial role in PNNL’s ongoing projects, ranging from expedited materials development for energy storage systems to the engineering of microbes for next-generation biofuels. One-fifth of PNNL’s scientists and engineers now leverage AI in their daily work, signaling a significant uptake in the technology over the past decade.

Generative AI: A New Frontier

Partnerships with tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon aim to identify areas where generative AI can have the most profound impact. Court Corley, PNNL’s chief scientist for AI, highlighted the potential of generative AI to speed up permitting processes and enhance climate and biological models. This revolutionary approach could significantly impact missions supported by PNNL, furthering the laboratory’s commitment to addressing complex challenges.

AI and Quantum Computing: A Synergistic Relationship

Corley also underscored the synergy between AI and quantum computing in the realm of materials design. He introduced the concept of ‘scientific machine learning,’ a method that integrates physical laws into AI models to improve interpretability. This innovative approach could revolutionize how AI is applied in scientific research, allowing it to serve as a ‘co-pilot’ to human researchers and expedite the research process.

Looking ahead, Corley anticipates that AI will transform energy generation over the next decade. By enabling the integration of variable and non-dispatchable energy sources, AI could usher in a new era of energy resilience and security.