Pacific Biodiesel Spearheads Renewable Biofuel Prototype Project in Kauai, Hawaii

On the picturesque island of Kauai, Hawaii, Pacific Biodiesel Technologies has launched an ambitious expansion project in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and its Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL). This initiative is the tangible outcome of a multi-year pact, aiming to develop a renewable biofuel prototype utilizing locally grown oilseed crops.

A Vision for Renewable Energy

The endeavor not only targets the establishment of a renewable biofuel production model in Hawaii but also endeavors to validate its practical application for military purposes, particularly in the realm of power generation. The project builds on the groundwork laid by the Hawaii Military Biofuel Crop Project, which was operational from 2011 to 2015. The current undertaking will witness farming activities spread over an impressive 1,000 acres.

Fueling Self-Sufficiency

But the project's implications extend beyond energy production. It is also envisioned as a catalyst for enhancing Hawaii's food and energy security, as well as reinforcing supply chain resilience. This development is in sync with Pacific Biodiesel's earlier engagement with Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC), where the company has been supplying biodiesel as part of KIUC's goal to achieve 100% renewable electricity production by 2033.

Building on a Sustainable Legacy

Pacific Biodiesel Technologies, established in 1995, has a rich legacy of sustainable practices. The company annually churns out more than 5.5 million gallons of premium distilled biodiesel at its refinery on Hawaii Island. The primary ingredients? Used cooking oil and grease trap residue, recycled from restaurants and food service facilities across the state. The Kauai expansion will increase agricultural processing equipment and capabilities, and foster coordination with local farmers for the cultivation of rotational oilseed cover crops.