Pacers' Oscar Tshiebwe to Feature in NBA G League Up Next Game

Indiana Pacers' two-way player, Oscar Tshiebwe, has been handpicked for the NBA G League Up Next Game, an event marking its presence at the Indianapolis NBA All-Star Weekend on February 18, 2023. The game, a highlight of the All-Star Weekend, will unfold at the Indiana Convention Center at 1:30 p.m.

Tshiebwe's Journey to All-Star Weekend

Striking a balance between the G League team, the Indiana Mad Ants, and the Pacers, Tshiebwe has displayed his prowess in seven games with the Pacers, averaging 3.5 points and two rebounds over 5.7 minutes. His standout performance unfurled against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he netted eight points, cementing his growing reputation in the league.

The G League Up Next Game: A Unique Spectacle

The G League Up Next Game promises a unique twist, featuring teams managed by social media influencers. These influencers will draft players, customize jerseys, and stream the game on their platforms, adding a fresh layer of engagement for the fans. The fans, meanwhile, can participate in the NBA Crossover event during the All-Star Weekend with tickets priced at $35 for adults and $20 for children under 12.

Pacers' Strong Presence at All-Star Weekend

Joining Tshiebwe in the All-Star Weekend events is Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, making his second consecutive start in the All-Star Game. The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, marking a strong representation for the Indiana Pacers. As the Pacers and their fans gear up for the All-Star Weekend, Oscar Tshiebwe's selection for the NBA G League Up Next Game adds another feather to their cap.