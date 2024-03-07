Pace University Launches State-of-the-Art AI Lab at New NYC Campus, Expands Tech Education

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 -- Pace University's Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems announces the inauguration of a new artificial intelligence (AI) lab at its New York City campus. This initiative aims to establish a central AI hub for the Pace community, enhancing learning and collaboration opportunities for students, faculty, and staff while extending training to local businesses and community members.

Building a Future in AI

The lab, set to be housed in the new, cutting-edge building at 15 Beekman Street, signifies Pace University's commitment to leading in AI education and research. With over 30 years of experience in AI development, the university is poised to contribute significantly to the tech community. "Pace has had a critical mass of influential talent," says Jonathan Hill, Dean of the Seidenberg School, highlighting the university's long-standing expertise in AI.

Expanding Educational Offerings

In addition to the AI lab, Pace University is launching two new graduate programs focused on artificial intelligence next year. These programs, one emphasizing AI theory and application development and the other on AI's practical use in business, aim to prepare students for the evolving demands of the tech industry. Assistant Dean Katie Todd emphasizes the role of Seidenberg alumni and students in shaping the future of AI technology, underscoring the practical impact of Pace's AI education.

Collaborating for Innovation

Under the leadership of Lab Director Christelle Scharff, PhD, the AI lab will serve as a nexus for education, research, and community engagement, fostering partnerships within and outside the university. This initiative not only strengthens existing AI efforts but also paves the way for new projects that leverage Pace's extensive network and resources. The lab's focus on the New York tech community, including meetups and networking events, aims to foster collaboration and learning among local professionals.

The establishment of the AI lab at Pace University's New York City campus marks a significant step forward in the university's tech education and research capabilities. By providing a space for innovation, education, and collaboration, Pace is well-positioned to contribute to the growth and development of the AI field, benefiting students, professionals, and the wider community alike.