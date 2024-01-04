en English
Society

PACE Enterprises Receives $750,000 Grant for Affordable Housing Project

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
PACE Enterprises Receives $750,000 Grant for Affordable Housing Project

In an active stride towards creating an inclusive society, PACE Enterprises, a nonprofit that has upheld the mission of helping individuals with disabilities secure employment for over 50 years, has been awarded a generous grant of $750,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. This substantial financial support will be channeled into the development of the PACE Place Project, an initiative aimed at providing affordable housing options to support independent living for people with disabilities.

PACE Enterprises and Its Mission

Founded with a noble objective, PACE Enterprises has been committed to providing employment opportunities to those often overlooked by mainstream society. With operations ranging from a shredding service to the Beehive Café, the organization has successfully created a working environment for nearly 100 individuals with disabilities, exemplifying the power of inclusivity and equal opportunity in the workspace. The PACE Place Project, which is set to begin construction soon, adds a new dimension to this mission by offering housing solutions that cater to the unique needs of its beneficiaries.

The PACE Place Project

Following the receipt of the grant, PACE Enterprises’ representative, Joseph Lefkay, unveiled the organization’s plans for the PACE Place Project. While acknowledging that there is still a considerable amount of fundraising to be accomplished, Lefkay confirmed that the demolition of the existing building on the project site is expected to kick off in February. Construction of the new housing facility is slated to commence in early spring, marking a significant step forward in the realization of this ambitious project.

Supporting the Cause: The Laurel Leadership Gala

As part of its ongoing fundraising efforts for the PACE Place Project and other initiatives, PACE Enterprises has announced the Laurel Leadership Gala, scheduled to be held at the Morgantown Marriott on March 23. This event is aimed at rallying further support from the community and stakeholders, demonstrating the organization’s relentless pursuit of its mission in the face of challenges.

With this significant grant, PACE Enterprises is poised to continue its impactful work, altering the landscape of opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and taking another step closer to a society where everyone can live and work with dignity and independence.

Society United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

