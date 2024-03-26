Pacaso Expands Co-Ownership Listings, Offering More Affordable Vacation Homes

Pacaso, a platform revolutionizing the concept of vacation home ownership by facilitating co-ownership, is expanding its listings to include more affordable options, broadening its appeal amidst a competitive housing market. Launched in 2020, Pacaso initially targeted the high-end market with multimillion-dollar properties. Now, it introduces thousands of new listings, with shares starting as low as $200,000, making luxury vacation homes accessible to more people.

Democratizing Luxury Vacation Home Ownership

Previously, purchasing shares in luxurious vacation homes through Pacaso could cost close to half a million dollars or more. The company lists shares of vacation homes—generally an eighth or sometimes larger—and then facilitates the purchase, including financing if necessary. It also takes care of furnishing and managing the property while dividing the owners' time through an app. "You can afford a lot more home when you buy one-eighth or one-quarter of it," said Austin Allison, co-founder and CEO of Pacaso, highlighting the appeal of co-ownership in an era where housing affordability is a major concern.

Addressing Market Challenges and Community Backlash

While Pacaso's model offers a solution to the high costs and management challenges of vacation home ownership, it has faced backlash in some communities. Critics compare the company to an 'Airbnb on steroids,' leading to ordinances in places like Sonoma, California, that prohibit Pacaso's operations. Despite these challenges, Allison emphasizes the company's commitment to working with policymakers and communities to demonstrate the benefits and mitigate concerns. Additionally, Pacaso's expansion includes new services for primary homebuyers, reflecting a broader trend towards co-ownership as a strategy for affording homes.

Future Outlook for Vacation Home Co-Ownership

With Pacaso's move to include more affordable listings and address community concerns, the future looks promising for the vacation home co-ownership model. The concept not only makes luxury vacation homes more accessible but also presents a viable solution to the challenges of affordability and underutilization in the second home market. As the company continues to navigate regulatory hurdles and expand its offerings, the potential for growth and innovation in the vacation home ownership space is significant.

As Pacaso adapts and evolves, the vacation home market may witness a broader acceptance of co-ownership, transforming how people invest in and enjoy luxurious properties. With strategic expansion and community engagement, Pacaso aims to redefine vacation home ownership, making it a more inclusive and accessible luxury.