Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Bid Farewell to the U.S., Citing Gun Violence and Declining Quality of Life

Iconic music industry figures, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, have announced their decision to move back to England from the United States. The choice, propelled by concerns over escalating gun violence and a perceived decline in the quality of life in California, reflects a broader discontent with the current state of affairs in the Golden State. The couple, who have witnessed the transformation of California over the years, are ready to bid farewell to the place that once stood as a music lover's paradise.

From Paradise to Discontent: California's Changing Landscape

Sharon Osbourne expressed her disillusionment with the current state of California, a stark contrast to the vibrant, exciting place she first encountered in the 1970s. Once a haven for music enthusiasts, California, according to Sharon, no longer holds the allure it once did. The decline in excitement is coupled with an increase in the sense of danger, leading to the couple's decision to seek a safer living environment.

Gun Violence: A Rising Concern

Ozzy Osbourne, currently battling Parkinson's Disease, also voiced his worries about the rampant gun violence that increasingly characterizes life in the U.S. Tired of witnessing the unending cycle of violence, the couple is seeking refuge in their homeland, England.

Leaving Behind the American Dream

The couple is not only bidding goodbye to their West Hollywood condo and Hancock Park estate but also an era marked by their life in the United States. The decision to refurbish their family house in the U.K. signals a definitive move towards embracing the familiarity and safety of their homeland.

In summary, the Osbournes' decision to move back to England mirrors a growing dissatisfaction with life in California. As they close this chapter, they embark on a new journey back to their roots, hoping for a safer and more peaceful life.