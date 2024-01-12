Oyster Harvesters and Environmental Groups Challenge Federal Approval of Louisiana Restoration Project

In a significant development, oyster harvesters and environmental groups have taken legal action against federal endorsements for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project, a $2.9 billion endeavor aimed at restoring Louisiana’s coastal land and wetlands. The plaintiffs assert that the U.S. government has failed to properly assess the potential detriments to wildlife and the ecosystem as a whole.

Oyster Harvesters and Environmentalists Unite

Both the oyster harvesters and environmental groups are united in their concerns over the project’s potential harm to oyster reefs. The project, by design, diverts fresh water and sediment from the Mississippi River to stimulate the growth of approximately 21 square miles of coastal land and wetlands. However, the plaintiffs argue that the introduction of freshwater could have a deleterious effect on the oyster reefs. Additionally, the alteration of nutrient levels in the water could further impact these vital ecosystems.

Impacts on Endangered Species

The lawsuit further highlights the potential risks to habitats of protected species. Rare birds, sea turtles, and bottlenose dolphins all make their homes in these endangered ecosystems, and any changes could have dire consequences. With the future of these species at stake, the plaintiffs are urging the courts to take their concerns seriously.

Violation of Environmental Laws

The lawsuit contends that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies relied on flawed models in their impact analysis. As a result, the plaintiffs claim, these agencies have not fully considered the potential environmental harms, thus violating the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws. The suit, filed in the Louisiana federal court, calls for the revocation of the federal approvals and the cessation of construction until a new review and permitting process is completed.

The Army Corps declined to comment on the lawsuit, while the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, which is leading the project, did not immediately respond. The project involves the construction of a two-mile channel connecting the Mississippi River to the Barataria Basin, an area disrupted by levees that have hampered natural sediment deposition. Despite these anticipated adverse impacts, the Army Corps’ final environmental review in 2022 suggested that the project’s effects would be minor, and that Louisiana seafood would continue to be available, albeit potentially at higher prices.