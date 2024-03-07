Oxford's Double Decker Festival: T-Shirt Sales Powering a Cultural Extravaganza

As Oxford gears up for the anticipated Double Decker Arts Festival, a unique funding model draws attention. Last year, the event attracted over 60,000 attendees, and with an even larger crowd expected this year, the question arises: how does a small town support such a major event? The answer lies in the innovative financial strategy of t-shirt sales, orchestrated by B-Unlimited and Visit Oxford.

Funding Through Fashion

Lorianna Livingston, B-Unlimited's marketing director, emphasizes the crucial role of merchandise sales in making the festival financially viable. With a partnership that began last year, Visit Oxford has outsourced merchandise design, production, and sales to B-Unlimited, allowing for a more efficient process. LeeAnn Stubbs, Double Decker coordinator, highlights the small staff's limitations in handling merchandise, a challenge now alleviated by B-Unlimited's involvement. The partnership sees 70% of t-shirt sales profits going to B-Unlimited, with the remaining 30% funding future festivals.

Artistic Collaboration and Design Excellence

Shelby Marsh, B-Unlimited's Retail Director, takes pride in the company's artistic collaborations that contribute to unique and appealing merchandise designs. A team of 30-40 local, national, and international artists work closely with both B-Unlimited and Visit Oxford to create the festival's signature t-shirts. This year's design strategy focuses on balancing marketability with a timeless, classic look that promises widespread appeal.

With the official t-shirts set to be released a month before the festival, anticipation builds among attendees. The range of merchandise, including canvas bags, buttons, hats, and sweatshirts, further enriches the festival experience. Livingston captures the sentiment well, stating that owning the festival shirt is a quintessential part of the Double Decker experience. This merchandise not only serves as a funding mechanism but also as a lasting memento of the cultural celebration.