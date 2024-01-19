Oxford Police Department Mourns Loss of K-9 Halligan

The Oxford Police Department is grappling with the sudden loss of K-9 Halligan, a valuable member of the force who succumbed to a medical emergency. At the tender age of five years and three months, Halligan's departure has left a void in the department and particularly with his partner, Corporal Daniel Allen.

Advertisment

A Bond Forged in Service

Since 2019, Halligan and Cpl. Allen had been an inseparable pair, serving the community with dedication and valor. Their partnership was tested in May last year when they were both injured in a shooting incident that escalated into a standoff. The duo had been on the path to recovery, under the same roof at Cpl. Allen's residence, fortifying their bond further.

A Tribute to Loyalty

Advertisment

The Oxford Police Department paid tribute to their late K-9, underscoring the unflinching loyalty of Halligan and his commitment to duty. However, it was the poignant note of Cpl. Allen's unwavering support, staying by his canine partner's side until the very end, that truly embodied their deep connection.

The Legacy of K-9 Halligan

Halligan's passing is a stark reminder of the sacrifices that K-9 units make in the line of duty. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he served, especially in his fellow officers, who mourn the loss of a loyal and dedicated companion. As the department grieves, it is clear that the spirit of K-9 Halligan will continue to inspire and serve as a beacon of devotion and courage.