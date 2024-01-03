en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Owensboro Police Department Calls for Recruits: Open House Scheduled for January 4th, 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
Owensboro Police Department Calls for Recruits: Open House Scheduled for January 4th, 2024

The Owensboro Police Department is making a call for those who have law enforcement ambitions. It is actively seeking applicants for its Basic Training Academy scheduled for a Spring 2024 commencement. In an effort to attract potential recruits, the department is hosting a Recruitment Open House on January 4th, 2024. This informative event serves as an essential step for those considering a career in law enforcement and offers an unrivaled opportunity to meet current officers, tour the department’s headquarters, and gain a comprehensive understanding of what the job entails.

Exploring a Career with the Owensboro Police Department

The open house aims to attract individuals who harbor an interest in joining the academy. It is a platform that allows candidates to explore a career with the Owensboro Police Department, and is highly recommended for anyone who wishes to enroll in the upcoming training academy. The event provides a unique setting for potential recruits to interact with the department’s Specialty Units, offering them an inside look into the police force’s diverse areas of operation.

Understanding the Application Process

One of the key aspects of the open house is shedding light on the application process. Prospective applicants are given a thorough rundown of the application requirements, the selection procedure, and the academy structure, helping them better prepare for their law enforcement journey. It allows them to know what to expect, aiding them in making an informed decision.

Application Deadline and Academy Timeline

For those considering applying, time is of the essence. Prospective applicants have until noon on January 12th, 2024, to submit their applications for the academy. Post the deadline, selected applicants would embark on a rigorous training regimen, with the academy slated to begin in Spring 2024. This timeline offers a clear path for the recruits and sets the stage for the next wave of law enforcement professionals.

0
Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
25 seconds ago
Lancashire Police Staff Admits to Gross Misconduct Charges
Kirstie Hanson, a 33-year-old Lancashire Constabulary staff member, stood before Manchester Crown Court, admitting to 11 instances of gross misconduct in a public office. The offences, committed between 2019 and 2021, include eight counts of misconduct involving the sharing of sensitive images from crime scenes and injuries to a suspect. Hanson also faces charges for
Lancashire Police Staff Admits to Gross Misconduct Charges
Former Detective Sergeant Found Guilty of Gross Misconduct
9 mins ago
Former Detective Sergeant Found Guilty of Gross Misconduct
Wise County Sheriff's Office Confronts Diverse Local Incidents
9 mins ago
Wise County Sheriff's Office Confronts Diverse Local Incidents
Sleepy Hollow Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Woman Wounded in Westchester Home
1 min ago
Sleepy Hollow Shooting: Suspect Apprehended After Woman Wounded in Westchester Home
Controversy Erupts over New Restraint Technique in Casuarina Prison's Juvenile Wing
3 mins ago
Controversy Erupts over New Restraint Technique in Casuarina Prison's Juvenile Wing
Joint Police-Military Operation Seizes Illegal Firearms in Clarendon, Jamaica
6 mins ago
Joint Police-Military Operation Seizes Illegal Firearms in Clarendon, Jamaica
Latest Headlines
World News
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
15 seconds
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
26 seconds
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
46 seconds
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
51 seconds
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
1 min
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
1 min
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
1 min
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
2 mins
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
37 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
38 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app