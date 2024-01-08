en English
Business

Owasso’s PJ’s Pub and Grill Closes After Seven Years; Community Heartbroken

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Following a seven-year run, PJ’s Pub and Grill, a beloved eatery in Owasso, revealed its unexpected shutdown. The announcement, made on social media on a Saturday, left the local community and the pub’s management in a state of disbelief. The managers, who were informed about the closure just a day prior, were taken aback by the abrupt decision. The closure of the locally-owned pub has left a void in the heart of Owasso’s community.

Outpouring of Support

On its final day of operation, Sunday, PJ’s Pub and Grill saw a significant surge in patrons. The local community, in a bid to show their support, thronged the establishment, transforming the day into a tribute to the local favorite. The response from the community was overwhelming, reflecting the deep-rooted connection the pub had fostered over the years.

Management’s Gratitude and Disbelief

Kirsten Slaughter, a manager at PJ’s Pub and Grill, expressed her profound gratitude towards the community for their support. She termed the experience at the pub as life-changing, and was moved by the community’s reaction to the closure. The palpable disappointment among the patrons resonated with the management’s own disbelief at the sudden end of their journey.

The Future of the Space

The space that PJ’s Pub and Grill once occupied is already set for a new chapter. Oklahoma Joe’s barbeque has announced plans to take over the location, promising a fresh culinary experience to the locals. While the transition signifies a new beginning, the memories of PJ’s Pub and Grill will remain etched in the hearts of the Owasso community.

Business United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

