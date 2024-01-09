Overseas Schools Advisory Council’s Winter Meeting: A Focus on Child Protection and Social Emotional Learning

The U.S. Department of State’s Overseas Schools Advisory Council is primed for its winter meeting on January 31, 2024. The Council, a significant arm of the State Department, is dedicated to supporting U.S.-sponsored schools abroad. The upcoming meeting, open for public attendance, will focus on the Council’s essential initiatives and the support provided to these overseas institutions.

Child Protection and Social Emotional Learning

Two chief topics on the meeting’s agenda are the Child Protection Project and the Social Emotional Learning Project. The Council considers these initiatives vital in securing the safety and promoting the well-being of students in U.S.-sponsored overseas schools. They form a significant part of the Council’s broader educational mandate, reinforcing its commitment to both academic excellence and student welfare.

Regional Education Officers’ Reports

Adding depth to the meeting will be reports from Regional Education Officers. They will present on various activities and initiatives currently active in U.S.-sponsored overseas schools. These presentations will provide a comprehensive overview of the education strategies and programs implemented abroad, testifying to the robustness of the U.S. Department of State’s educational endeavors overseas.

An Underscored Commitment

This meeting underscores the Department of State’s unwavering commitment to educational excellence and student welfare in its overseas educational institutions. It serves as a testament to their dedication to ensure that every U.S. sponsored school abroad promises a safe and enriching environment for students, mirroring the high standards maintained within the country.