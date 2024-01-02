Overnight Maintenance Scheduled for Coco Palms Sewage Pump Station in Kauai

The Coco Palms Sewage Pump Station on the idyllic island of Kauai, Hawaii, is set for an overnight maintenance project on January 10th. Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., a leading construction company, will helm the project, focusing on replacing isolation valves within the dry well of the pump station. The work is scheduled to commence at 10 p.m. and wrap up by 7 a.m. the following day.

Location and Impact

Located in the vicinity of Haleilio Road and Kuhio Highway, the pump station’s maintenance work will be conducted under the cover of darkness, a strategic move to capitalize on the low wastewater flows during the late night and early morning hours. Despite the undertaking’s proximity to these roads, county officials have assured residents and commuters that there will be no lane closures resulting from the project, thereby minimizing disruption and potential traffic issues.

Project Details

The project’s central task involves the vital replacement of isolation valves in the pump station’s dry well. This work is necessary to ensure the continued efficient operation of the sewage infrastructure, serving as an essential part of the island’s public sanitation system. Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., a reputable name in the infrastructure industry, has been entrusted with this critical task, underlining the importance of the project.

Inquiries and Contact Information

For residents or interested parties who may have inquiries or require additional information about the project, Kauai County has provided contact details. Nick Goritz, at Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., can be reached at 310-339-0030, and Jason Coloma, at the county office, is available at 808-241-1991. Both are prepared to address concerns and provide further details about the scheduled work.