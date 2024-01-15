en English
Law

Overcriminalization in U.S. Legal System: A Call for ‘Mistake of Law’ Defense

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
As the Senior Legal Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation, Paul has raised pressing concerns about the current state of the U.S. legal system. He asserts that the U.S. Supreme Court’s strategy of primarily regulating criminal procedure, while leaving the definition of crimes to the political process, has led to a worrying state of overcriminalization. This has resulted in a labyrinthine legal terrain, with thousands of federal statutes and regulations that the average individual cannot be reasonably expected to know in full.

Ignorance of the Law: An Outdated Maxim

The adage ‘ignorance of the law is no excuse’ has become outdated, particularly in relation to ‘malum prohibitum’ offenses. These are acts not inherently harmful, but are prohibited by law. Paul fervently advocates for the introduction of a ‘mistake of law’ defense. This would allow individuals to argue they were unaware their actions were illegal if they committed a non-inherently wrongful act in good faith.

Congress and Courts: Potential Solutions

This significant change could be brought about by Congress revising the penal code or by courts defining common law defenses. The issue of overcriminalization is magnified by the use of criminal law to enforce complex regulatory regimes that require specialized knowledge. This often leads to morally blameless individuals facing potential imprisonment.

Prosecutorial Discretion: A Piecemeal Solution

Paul also criticizes the dependence on prosecutorial discretion as a makeshift solution, emphasizing the dire need for the law to protect individuals from government excesses. He suggests that either Congress or the courts should address the antiquated common law maxim and incorporate a ‘mistake of law’ defense. This would align the criminal law with modern realities, ensuring it does not unduly punish blameless behavior.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

